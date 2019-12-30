WATERLOO – One person has been arrested in the weekend robbery of a party bus driver.
Police said the Dolly’s Party Bus driver was pushed down into a seat around 12:22 a.m. on Sunday in the 300 block of West Fifth Street, and the assailants reached into his coat and took cash before leaving the bus.
Officers responding to the call tried to stop a red car leaving the scene, but the car went around a squad car, ran a light and disappeared.
Witnesses identified the driver, and Chadreon Torele Gilley, 25, of 606 Boston Ave., was arrested for second-degree robbery. He was released from jail pending trial.
Gilley is currently on supervised release in connection with a 2017 incident where he accidentally shot himself in the leg, and investigators found marijuana. He was released from federal prison in August 2019.
The investigation into the case continues, police said.
