One arrested in Waterloo gun burglary

Fingerprint
Shutterstock

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing firearms.

Authorities allege Mark Randall Tovar Jr., 18, of 115 Lehman Circle, sold one of the guns — a 9 mm Smith and Wesson pistol — for $100.

The home at 542 McShane Ave. was burglarized sometime late Thursday or early Friday, according to police. A gun safe was broken open, and two xBox video game systems were also taken, according to court records.

Waterloo police arrested Tovar on charges of third-degree burglary and trafficking stolen firearms Friday. Bond was set at $15,000.

