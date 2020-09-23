 Skip to main content
One arrested in vehicle burglaries in Waterloo
One arrested in vehicle burglaries in Waterloo

Eric Ryan Giacobbe

Eric Ryan Giacobbe

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to break into a number of vehicles overnight.

Police allege Eric Ryan Giacobbe, 39, used two metal pipes in an attempt to pry open a Chevrolet Corvette, a Hyundai Santa Fe and a Buick LeSabre in the 400 block of Locust Street.

A neighbor called police after seeing someone breaking into cars around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, and officers found Giacobbe digging in a nearby dumpster. A foot chase ensued, and Giacobbe was detained. Officers found a bag of meth in his pants pocket, according to court records.

Giacobbe was arrested for one count of third-degree burglary, two counts of attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of meth and interference. Bond was set at $10,000.

