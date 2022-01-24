One arrested in Thursday night shooting

WATERLOO – One person has been arrested for allegedly shooting at an occupied vehicle on Thursday.

Waterloo police arrested Lovelle Cortez Banks Jr., 21, of 306 Mobile St., on Friday for intimidation with a weapon and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver while in possession of a firearm. He was released pending trial.

Authorities allege Banks shot at a vehicle in the 900 block of Cutler Street around 5:24 p.m. on Thursday and then followed the vehicle for a distance, according to court records. The vehicle was hit several times, but no major injuries were reported.

Police found spent .40-caliber shell casings at the scene, and footage of the suspect's vehicle following the victim's vehicle was found on a traffic camera, according to officers.

When police searched Banks’ home on Friday, they found two guns, ammo, a large amount of cash and bags with marijuana residue, according to court records.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.