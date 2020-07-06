One arrested in struggle over rifle in Iowa Falls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IOWA FALLS --- One person has been arrested following a struggle over a rifle in Iowa Falls on Friday.

Witnesses said Joseph Adam Frazier, 21, of Iowa Falls, was involved in an argument with Seth Peterson and Colton Lagerquist, who were sitting in a vehicle on Stevens Street. Frazier allegedly retrieved a .223-caliber rifle from his vehicle and pointed the weapon at Peterson, according to court records.

Peterson grabbed the rifle, and Lagerquist tackled Frazier, and about 15 rounds were fired during the struggle, court records state. No serious injuries were reported.

Frazier was arrested for carrying weapons, going armed and reckless use of a firearm.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.