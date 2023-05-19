WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and stabbing two men who came to her aid Thursday night.

Waterloo police arrested Eslyn Hernandez Milla, 28, of 313 Polk St., for domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault with a weapon, willful injury causing serious injury and willful injury causing bodily injury.

Bond was set at $30,000.

Authorities allege Hernandez became involved in an argument with the mother of his child at their home around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. It turned physical, and he allegedly choked her and held a box cutter to her neck while threatening to kill her.

Two other at the house tried to intervene, and Hernandez allegedly used a multi-tool knife to stab Ramiro Romero Martinez in the abdomen and Hector Romero Martinez in the left leg.

