One arrested in shootout outside Waterloo club

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested in connection with a shootout outside a Waterloo nightclub on Jan. 16.

Officers with the Violent Crime Apprehension Team arrested Ezekiel Robert Menteer, 22, of 6125 Stardust Drive, on Monday for reckless use of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and use of a weapon in a crime. He was also arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver while in possession of a firearm.

The charges stem from a Jan. 16 gun battle around 1:15 a.m. outside Club Legacy, 120 Sumner St. No injuries were reported, but officers found eight .45-caliber shell casings by the door and 24 9-mm casings across the street.

The shootout was captured on a nearby surveillance camera, and Menteer can be seen firing a gun in the footage, according to court records.

Police searched Menteer’s apartment and vehicle around 3 p.m. on Monday and found a .45-caliber Kimber pistol, marijuana, THC edibles, THC vape cartridges and a digital scale, according to court records.

