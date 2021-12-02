One arrested in shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – One person has been arrested in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Waterloo.

Officers arrested Deshawn Lee Jackson, 22, of 312 1/2 Allen St., for two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count each of intimidation with a weapon and carrying weapons. Bond was set at $75,000.

Witnesses said a man in a car pulled up to another person in the 200 block of Sunnyside Avenue at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, yelled and then began shooting.

No injuries were reported, but a parked Pontiac took a bullet hole to the grill, and police found numerous spent .40-caliber shell casings.

Investigators developed information about a vehicle that was involved. Officers searched Jackson’s home and found a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun and a .22-caliber Intratec TEC-22 pistol in a backpack.

Authorities allege Jackson is prohibited from possessing firearms because of prior convictions in a 2014 robbery and a 2018 home burglary.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.