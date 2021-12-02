 Skip to main content
One arrested in shooting in Waterloo

120121jr-shooting-sunnyside-5

Police found spent shell casings following a shooting in the 200 block of Sunnyside Avenue, Waterloo, on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – One person has been arrested in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Waterloo.

Officers arrested Deshawn Lee Jackson, 22, of 312 1/2 Allen St., for two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count each of intimidation with a weapon and carrying weapons. Bond was set at $75,000.

Deshawn Lee Jackson

 Deshawn Lee Jackson

Witnesses said a man in a car pulled up to another person in the 200 block of Sunnyside Avenue at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, yelled and then began shooting.

No injuries were reported, but a parked Pontiac took a bullet hole to the grill, and police found numerous spent .40-caliber shell casings.

Investigators developed information about a vehicle that was involved. Officers searched Jackson’s home and found a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun and a .22-caliber Intratec TEC-22 pistol in a backpack.

Authorities allege Jackson is prohibited from possessing firearms because of prior convictions in a 2014 robbery and a 2018 home burglary.

