One arrested in shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – One person has been arrested in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Waterloo.
Officers arrested Deshawn Lee Jackson, 22, of 312 1/2 Allen St., for two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count each of intimidation with a weapon and carrying weapons. Bond was set at $75,000.
Witnesses said a man in a car pulled up to another person in the 200 block of Sunnyside Avenue at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, yelled and then began shooting.
No injuries were reported, but a parked Pontiac took a bullet hole to the grill, and police found numerous spent .40-caliber shell casings.
Investigators developed information about a vehicle that was involved. Officers searched Jackson’s home and found a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun and a .22-caliber Intratec TEC-22 pistol in a backpack.
Authorities allege Jackson is prohibited from possessing firearms because of prior convictions in a 2014 robbery and a 2018 home burglary.