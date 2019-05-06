WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was taken to the hospital after he allegedly drove off from a traffic stop and crashed in to a stoplight pole early Saturday.
After the crash, driver Rodney Chivale Richardson, 43, allegedly ran off and was Tasered a short time later. Paramedics took him to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for treatment.
According to the accident report, a Waterloo patrol officer stopped Richardson for speeding in the area of West Fourth and Washington streets around 2:10 a.m.
He pulled over but didn't shut off the engine, and he allegedly drove away when the officer asked for his license.
The chase reached speeds of 70 mph until Richardson crashed into the signal pole at West Fourth and Bayard streets. His vehicle rolled into the lawn of Locke Funeral home, and the driver fled on foot. Police caught him after he ran into the side of another squad car involved in the pursuit, according to the accident report.
