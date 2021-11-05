 Skip to main content
One arrested in overnight stabbing in Waterloo

Clip art ambulance 070321

WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend at his home Thursday night.

Police were called to a disturbance at 115 Irving St. at about 10 p.m. Thursday and found the woman with a stab wound to her back that punctured her lung. Authorities also found a knife at the scene.

Patrick Gill

Patrick Gill

When officers arrived, the boyfriend, 53-year-old Patrick Gill, asked officers if they had an ambulance coming because he had almost killed her, according to court records. Gill said they had been wrestling over a phone.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took the woman to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Gill was arrested for willful injury causing serious injury and third-offense domestic assault. Bond has not been set.

