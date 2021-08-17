 Skip to main content
One arrested in overnight stabbing in Waterloo
Daniel Herold Smith

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend Monday night.

A bystander noticed the attack in the area of West Seventh Street and Williston Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Monday. The witness then called 911 and followed as the assailant drove off in a Honda Accord.

Officers stopped the Honda in the area of West 11th and Washington streets and detained the driver.

Daniel Herold Smith, 59, of 2808 W Ninth St., was arrested for willful injury causing serious injury, domestic assault and use of a weapon in a crime. He was also arrested for violation of a no contact order.

The victim, Lorene Singleton, suffered numerous stab wounds, and her condition wasn’t immediately available.

The attack came just a month after Smith was sentenced to prison suspended to two days in jail and two to five years of probation in assaults in February and April 2021 where he allegedly struck her, put his hands around her neck until she passed out and lunged at her with a knife, according to court records.

