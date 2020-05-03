You are the owner of this article.
One arrested in overnight shooting
One arrested in overnight shooting

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a house early Sunday.

Police arrested Trenton J. Sliekers, 27, of 1311 Forest Ave., for intimidation with a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of burglary tools, carrying weapons, possession of marijuana and driving while suspended.

According to police, residents called to report six or seven gunshots and a person driving away on a motorcycle around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, and officers found a bullet had struck the front door of 212 W. Tenth St. No one was injured.

Police found a motorcycle a short distance away, and Sliekers was found on the porch of 1401 Commercial St. Officers discovered a .38-caliber revolver in a mailbox near Sliekers, according to police. Police also found a set of lock picks.

