WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested following a Sunday night chase.
Police arrested Brayden James Lentz, 21, of 1526 Bertch Ave., for felony eluding, first-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and interference. He was also arrested on warrant for possession of marijuana and Xanax with intent to distribute.
A patrol officer recognized Lentz driving on a University Avenue frontage road around 9:40 p.m. Sunday and attempted to stop him for the outstanding drug warrants.
Lentz allegedly drove down an on ramp the wrong way onto Greenhill Road, going more than 70 mph in a 45 mph zone before his vehicle became disabled on the area of Letsch Road, according to police. Lentz ran off and was detained a short time later, police said.
Officers found a bag of marijuana in his vehicle.
The warrants were connected to an Oct. 3 traffic stop where police found marijuana and Xanax pills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.