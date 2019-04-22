{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested following a Sunday night chase.

Police arrested Brayden James Lentz, 21, of 1526 Bertch Ave., for felony eluding, first-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and interference. He was also arrested on warrant for possession of marijuana and Xanax with intent to distribute.

A patrol officer recognized Lentz driving on a University Avenue frontage road around 9:40 p.m. Sunday and attempted to stop him for the outstanding drug warrants.

Lentz allegedly drove down an on ramp the wrong way onto Greenhill Road, going more than 70 mph in a 45 mph zone before his vehicle became disabled on the area of Letsch Road, according to police. Lentz ran off and was detained a short time later, police said.

Officers found a bag of marijuana in his vehicle.

The warrants were connected to an Oct. 3 traffic stop where police found marijuana and Xanax pills.

