One arrested in overnight chase, crash in Waterloo

WATERLOO – One person was arrested in an overnight chase that ended after the fleeing vehicle hit an air conditioner and two fences.

Dontaevius Antwon Jones, 20, of 1686 Woodmayr Drive, was arrested for eluding and second-degree criminal mischief.

According to police, officers attempted to pull Jones over around 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of West Fifth and Allen Streets because he had a parole violation warrant.

Jones allegedly sped off, almost hitting several parked cars, according to court records. The chase continued until he drove through a yard in the area of Hawthorne Avenue and Randolph Street, running over an air conditioner and bursting through a chain link fence and a privacy fence before his vehicle became disabled.

The chase was one of two for Waterloo police Thursday night. Around 11:20 p.m., officers attempted to stop a red Ford Escape in the area of Hoover Street and Bertch Avenue. The SUV continued on, reaching speeds of 60 mph in the residential area before it struck another vehicle in the 1200 block of Bertch.

The driver and two passengers ran off and remain at large.

Police on Thursday also arrested another man who had escaped in an earlier chase. Jeremiah Lee Wroblewski, 42, of 1109 Calhoun St., was arrested for eluding, driving while suspended and reckless driving. The arrest stems from an attempted traffic stop in the 200 block of Division Street around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday.

