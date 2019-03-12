Try 3 months for $3

OELWEIN – A Center Point man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a person in Oelwein at gunpoint in February.

Police said Mason Riley Mally, 18, arranged a sale over the Snapchat social media platform and then traveled to Oelwein on Feb. 23 to meet the buyer. The buyer took a seat in Mally’s vehicle, and Mally drove three blocks away, pulled out a revolver and demanded the money.

When the victim attempted to flee, Mally trapped him by reclining the vehicle’s seat and took $1,500 in cash, according to court records. He then told the victim to get out of the vehicle and drove away.

Oelwein police obtained a warrant for Mally’s arrest on March 1. Linn County authorities arrested Mally on Friday for first-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping and going armed. He was taken to the Fayette County Jail with bond set at $50,000.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments