OELWEIN – A Center Point man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a person in Oelwein at gunpoint in February.
Police said Mason Riley Mally, 18, arranged a sale over the Snapchat social media platform and then traveled to Oelwein on Feb. 23 to meet the buyer. The buyer took a seat in Mally’s vehicle, and Mally drove three blocks away, pulled out a revolver and demanded the money.
When the victim attempted to flee, Mally trapped him by reclining the vehicle’s seat and took $1,500 in cash, according to court records. He then told the victim to get out of the vehicle and drove away.
Oelwein police obtained a warrant for Mally’s arrest on March 1. Linn County authorities arrested Mally on Friday for first-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping and going armed. He was taken to the Fayette County Jail with bond set at $50,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.