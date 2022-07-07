One arrested in break-in at Noodles

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a restaurant after hours last month.

Police arrested Julien Romondo Phifer Jr., 28, on Wednesday on charges of third-degree burglary. Bond was set at $5,000.

Court records allege Phifer entered Noodles & Company, 2833 Crossroads Blvd., around 2 a.m. on June 10. He allegedly took something from a desk inside the business and left.

The crime was captured by video surveillance, according to court records.

Police obtained a warrant in the case in June. On Wednesday, Phifer was detained after he allegedly put $20 worth of items into his backpack without paying while at the Kwik Star on West Ninth Street. He was charged with fifth-degree theft.

