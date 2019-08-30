WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a neighbor who attempted to intervene in a domestic incident early Friday.
Andrew Russell Miller, 30, of 520 Reed St., was arrested for willful injury causing serious injury, going armed, and serious domestic assault.
The neighbor, Matthew Prunty, was treated for a stab wound to his back. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to a local hospital for treatment, and police said he is expected to survive the injuries.
Miller was also treated for injuries.
According to police, Amber Long had been avoiding Miller, her boyfriend, because he had been drinking, and she and Prunty went to the home to retrieve her cell phone around 2:55 a.m.
Miller allegedly attacked Prunty, stabbing him and triggering a fight. Miller allegedly pushed Long to the ground during the scuffle, according to court records.
