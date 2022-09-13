 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

One arrested in morning domestic disturbance

  • Updated
WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man has been arrested following a brief standoff with police early Tuesday.

Officers were called to a home at 411 E. Second St. for a report of a domestic disturbance around 3:15 a.m. and met with a woman who had left the residence.

The man remained in the house for a period of time until officers talked him out. Authorities found a 12 gauge Remington Model 1100 shotgun inside the home.

George Albert Hudson Jr., 42, was arrested for domestic assault causing bodily injury and felon in possession of a firearm, according to police.

Witnesses told police Hudson was upset with the woman because she walked home from work, and he hit her in the head, according to court records.

Authorities allege Hudson is barred from handling firearms because of a prior felony conviction for credit card fraud from 2003.

Cedar Falls ARTapalooza 2022

clip art squad cars
