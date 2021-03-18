One arrested in Monday shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police have arrested a Waterloo man for allegedly shooting another man on Monday.

Dequonterio Jashawn Galloway-Bass, 21, was charged on Thursday with willful injury causing serious injury, carrying weapons and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said the victim, 41-year-old Michael Barron, had been in an argument with three people at his home at 712 W. Park Ave. shortly after 11 a.m. Monday when one of them pulled out a pistol and fired several times.

Barron was stuck in the torso four times, and the trio fled.

Waterloo officers followed tracks in the fresh snow from Barron’s home to a house a block away at 705 1/2 W. Third St. Galloway-Bass and two others eventually exited the house and were detained.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Witnesses told police Galloway-Bass was the gunman, and investigators found a firearm in the West Third Street house, according to court records.

Immediately following the shooting, Galloway-Bass was arrested on an outstanding warrant in connection with a home robbery in Elk Run Heights in February.

Barron underwent surgery for his gunshot wounds and is expected to survive, police said.