One arrested in May shootout outside Waterloo nightclub

WATERLOO --- One person has been arrested in connection with a shootout outside a Waterloo nightclub in May.

On Thursday, officers with the Violent Crime Apprehension Team and US Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force arrested Jaylon Jerrod Holmes, 23, of 112 Leland Ave., on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and reckless use of a firearm. Bond was set at $10,000.

Holmes is currently on probation for burglary and conspiracy charges for allegedly trying to break into a drug dealer’s home while it was under surveillance by police in April 2018. Corrections officials have filed a probation violation because of the new charges.

According to court records, police investigators obtained surveillance video of Holmes standing near the door to Club Legacy, 120 Sumner St., and firing wildly into the parking lot around 10:55 p.m. on May 30.

In all, police found 22 spent shell casings from different firearms. Some 9 mm casings were found in the area where Holmes was shooting.

One person was shot in the leg during the shootout, but it wasn’t clear if Holmes had fired the shot.

