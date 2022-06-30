One arrested in May gunfire

WATERLOO — One person has been arrested in connection with gunfire in a Waterloo neighborhood in May.

According to court records, officers were called to the 400 block of East Ninth Street around 4:25 p.m. May 27 for a report of gunshots. They found spent shell casings in the parking lot at Family Dollar and the intersection of East Ninth and Franklin streets. In addition, there was damage to a home struck by a bullet at 414 E. Ninth St.