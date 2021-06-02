 Skip to main content
One arrested in March nightclub shooting in Waterloo
breaking top story

One arrested in March nightclub shooting in Waterloo

Kalon Deon Bruce

Kalon Deon Bruce

WATERLOO – Police have arrested a man for allegedly opening fire on people outside a Waterloo nightclub in March.

According to court records, investigators found a surveillance video showing Kalon Deon Bruce, 28, exit Club Legacy, 120 Sumner St., around 12:47 a.m. on March 21. The video shows Bruce raise his arm and begin shooting as bystanders scatter for safety, records state.

One of the bullets struck Oliver Washington of Waterloo in the leg. He was treated at a hospital and survived. Officers found spent .45-caliber shell casings in the club parking lot.

Court records allege Washington had been in an altercation with friends of Bruce shortly before the shooting.

As part of the investigation, police executed a search warrant at Bruce’s home at 308 Courtland St. around 5 a.m. Wednesday and found a .45-caliber Spingfield XD pistol with a laser sight.

Bruce was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, intimidation with a weapon and willful injury causing bodily injury. Bond was set at $160,000.

