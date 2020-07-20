One arrested in June attack

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- One person has been arrested in connection with a June attack that sent a Waterloo man to the hospital.

Zachary Fredrick Swehla, 18, of 1049 Longfellow Road, was Sunday arrested for willful injury causing serious injury. Bond was set at $10,000.

Authorities said another person had knocked Brandon Mills to the ground shortly after midnight on June 7 at Mills’ home in the 1700 block of Lafayette Street. Swelha and the other person then continued to kick and beat Mills while he was on the floor.

Mills was taken to MercyOne Medical Center and then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment. He suffered a broken nose and a kidney laceration among other injuries, according to court records.

