One arrested in Grundy County cemetery vandalism

GRUNDY CENTER – A Waterloo teen has been arrested for causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to a rural Grundy County cemetery.
Grundy County sheriff’s deputies arrested Coletin James Stevenson, 18, on charges of first-degree criminal mischief. Bond was set at $15,000.
Authorities allege Stevenson was involved with an estimated $73,000 damage to Fredsville Evangelical Lutheran Church, located on 150th Street between Dike and Cedar Falls, on July 5.
This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 824-6933.