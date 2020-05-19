You are the owner of this article.
One arrested in Fort Atkinson hatchery break-in
One arrested in Fort Atkinson hatchery break-in

Dakota Ray Wilkens

FORT ATKINSON – A Sumner man has been arrested after allegedly trying to steal a safe from a Fort Atkinson poultry farm in April.

Winneshiek County sheriff’s deputies arrested Dakota Ray Wilkens, 21, on Monday on a warrant for third-degree burglary. He was released from jail pending trial.

Authorities allege Wilkens entered Kruse Hatchery on County Road W14 through an air vent in the early morning hours of April 2. He allegedly tried to open the business’ safe but gave up after discovering it was locked and bolted to the floor.

Part of the crime was caught on a surveillance video, and deputies linked clothing and tire tracks observed at the scene to Wilkens, according to court records.

