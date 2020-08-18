One arrested in for allegedly shooting man in face

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
WATERLOO -- One person has been arrested for allegedly shooting a Waterloo man in the face in July.
Waterloo police arrested Robert Lee Williams Jr., 31, of 912 W. Sixth St., on Monday on charges of willful injury causing serious injury and felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $250,000.
The arrest stems from a July 31 shooting where authorities were called to the alley behind the 900 block of West Sixth Street around 2:20 p.m. Police and paramedics found Tony Campbell suffering from a gunshot wound to the face and took him to a hospital for treatment.
Investigators located security videos that recorded the incident, and the footage shows Campbell and Williams pulling into the alley in a white car, according to court records. They exited when a third person arrived.
The video shows Williams pulled out a gun while they were talking and pointed it at Campbell’s face, according to court records. When Campbell tried to bat away the weapon, Williams fired, records state.
At the time of the shooting, Williams was out on bond for allegedly waving around a gun a few days earlier.
In that case, residents reported people in a passing vehicle displaying gang signs and pointing guns in the 1200 block of Franklin Street around 2:16 p.m. on July 26. Officers stopped the vehicle in the 300 block of Monroe Street and found a 9mm pistol. Williams, who was a passenger, was arrested for felon and domestic abuser in possession of a firearm.
Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.