One arrested in for allegedly shooting man in face

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- One person has been arrested for allegedly shooting a Waterloo man in the face in July.

Waterloo police arrested Robert Lee Williams Jr., 31, of 912 W. Sixth St., on Monday on charges of willful injury causing serious injury and felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $250,000.

The arrest stems from a July 31 shooting where authorities were called to the alley behind the 900 block of West Sixth Street around 2:20 p.m. Police and paramedics found Tony Campbell suffering from a gunshot wound to the face and took him to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators located security videos that recorded the incident, and the footage shows Campbell and Williams pulling into the alley in a white car, according to court records. They exited when a third person arrived.

The video shows Williams pulled out a gun while they were talking and pointed it at Campbell’s face, according to court records. When Campbell tried to bat away the weapon, Williams fired, records state.

At the time of the shooting, Williams was out on bond for allegedly waving around a gun a few days earlier.