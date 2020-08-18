You are the owner of this article.
One arrested in for allegedly shooting man in face
breaking top story

One arrested in for allegedly shooting man in face

Robert Lee Williams Jr.

Robert Lee Williams Jr.

WATERLOO -- One person has been arrested for allegedly shooting a Waterloo man in the face in July.

Waterloo police arrested Robert Lee Williams Jr., 31, of 912 W. Sixth St., on Monday on charges of willful injury causing  serious injury and felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $250,000.

The arrest stems from a July 31 shooting where authorities were called to the alley behind the 900 block of West Sixth Street around 2:20 p.m. Police and paramedics found Tony Campbell suffering from a gunshot wound to the face and took him to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators located security videos that recorded the incident, and the footage shows Campbell and Williams pulling into the alley in a white car, according to court records. They exited when a third person arrived.

The video shows Williams pulled out a gun while they were talking and pointed it at Campbell’s face, according to court records. When Campbell tried to bat away the weapon, Williams fired, records state.

At the time of the shooting, Williams was out on bond for allegedly waving around a gun a few days earlier.

In that case, residents reported people in a passing vehicle displaying gang signs and pointing guns in the 1200 block of Franklin  Street around 2:16 p.m. on July 26. Officers stopped the vehicle in the 300 block of Monroe Street and found a 9mm pistol. Williams, who was a passenger, was arrested for felon and domestic abuser in possession of a firearm.

