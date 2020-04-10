One arrested in Fleet Farm gun theft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS -- A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a pistol from a Cedar Falls store in February while awaiting trial for allegedly shooting up a house.

Dalyn Jamil Culp, 18, of 216 Randall St., was arrested Thursday on charges of trafficking in stolen weapons, carrying weapons and fourth-degree theft. He was also detained on a pre-trial release violation.

Investigators allege Culp asked to examine a 9mm Smith and Wesson SD handgun at Mills Fleet Farm, 400 W. Ridgeway Ave., on Feb. 27. When the employee removed the weapon from a locked display case, Culp snatched the gun and ran outside to a waiting vehicle, according to police.

Court records show that Culp is waiting for trial in connection with a Dec. 6 shooting at 1206 Columbia St. At least 12 bullets struck the home, which was occupied by three children, and police stopped a vehicle leaving the scene. Officers found a 9mm SIG-Sauer handgun that was thrown from the vehicle and found Culp was a passenger.

