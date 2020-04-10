You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
One arrested in Fleet Farm gun theft
0 comments
breaking top story

One arrested in Fleet Farm gun theft

{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a pistol from a Cedar Falls store in February while awaiting trial for allegedly shooting up a house.

Dalyn Jamil Culp, 18, of 216 Randall St., was arrested Thursday on charges of trafficking in stolen weapons, carrying weapons and fourth-degree theft. He was also detained on a pre-trial release violation.

Investigators allege Culp asked to examine a 9mm Smith and Wesson SD handgun at Mills Fleet Farm, 400 W. Ridgeway Ave., on Feb. 27. When the employee removed the weapon from a locked display case, Culp snatched the gun and ran outside to a waiting vehicle, according to police.

Court records show that Culp is waiting for trial in connection with a Dec. 6 shooting at 1206 Columbia St. At least 12 bullets struck the home, which was occupied by three children, and police stopped a vehicle leaving the scene. Officers found a 9mm SIG-Sauer handgun that was thrown from the vehicle and found Culp was a passenger.

Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases

 

Dalyn Jamil Culp

Culp
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News