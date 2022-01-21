One arrested in fatal shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO --- Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Jan. 8 shooting that claimed the life of a Waterloo man.

Eugene Octavius Love Jr., 19, of 115 Albany St., was arrested around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Independence Avenue on a charge of intimidation with a weapon.

Bond was set at $100,000, and police said the investigation is ongoing.

Police wrote in court records that Love is suspected of shooting into a vehicle where 18-year-old Courtney Lamont Harris was seated. Harris died at the scene, according to police.

Police said Love was a passenger in a vehicle that stopped on Edwards Street shortly before 10 p.m. Love exited the vehicle and walked over Prime Mart convenience store on Broadway Street where Harris was seated behind the wheel of blue Ford Escape and fired several times, according to court records.

Love then returned to the vehicle on Edwards Street, and the vehicle drove off.

Officers located shell casings and surveillance video in their investigation.

On Jan. 13, Love pleaded guilty to assault charges in a February 2020 incident where he and others are accused of hitting and kicking another man outside the Speedy Mart on Linn Street.

