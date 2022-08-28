 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One arrested in fatal shooting in Waterloo

  • Updated
082722jr-homicide-palmer

One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment on Palmer Drive on Saturday.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – One person has been charged in connection with a Saturday shooting that left one person dead.

On Sunday, Waterloo police announced they arrested Savion Devonte Wilson, 23, of 421 Boston Ave., on a charge of first-degree murder. Bond was set at $1 million.

Savion Devonte Wilson

Savion Devonte Wilson

Authorities also identified the deceased as 26-year-old Cortavius Benford.

According to police, officers were called to Apt. D at 226 Palmer Drive around 12:07 p.m. Saturday and found Benford suffering from a single gunshot wound. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Court records show that at the time of the shooting, Wilson was out on bond in connection with an Aug. 4 incident where he was accused of running from police while carrying more than 42 grams of marijuana.

