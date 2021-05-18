One arrested in face stomping in Waterloo

A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stomping on another man’s head during a fight over the weekend.

Waterloo police arrested Dylan Ray Gustafson, 21, of 433 Kingsley Ave., on Saturday for one count of willful injury causing serious injury. Bond was set at $25,000.

According to court records, Austin Beverly was involved in an argument with Gustafson’s cousin at 307 Adams St. around 5 a.m. Saturday. During the argument, Gustafson picked up Beverly, threw him to the ground and stomped on his face, records state.

Beverly suffered a broken nose and a skull fracture, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officers found blood on Gustafson’s sweatshirt and shoes as well as a video of the assault, according to court records.

