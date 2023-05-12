WATERLOO — One person has been arrested in connection with early morning gunfire outside an apartment complex near the Hawkeye Community College campus on Friday.

Police arrested Trevor John Schneider, 26, on charges of reckless use of a firearm, carrying weapons on school grounds, first-offense operating while intoxicated and carrying weapons while intoxicated.

Bond was set at $10,000.

According to authorities, neighbors reported hearing shots in the 1400 block of Shamrock Drive and seeing a vehicle in the area at about 2:50 a.m. Friday. Officers found 10 spent shell casings at the scene and located a vehicle matching the description not far away in the 6000 block of Stardust Drive.

Police searched the vehicle and found a firearm.

No injuries or damage were reported.

Court records show Schneider has a prior conviction for carrying weapons while intoxicated. In February, he was arrested for showing up at a Patton Avenue home with a .38-special Taurus revolver.

