One arrested in early morning car chase through yards

WATERLOO – One person has been arrested following an early morning chase Monday.

A Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a Dodge Ram pickup in the area of West Donald and Cloverdale avenues for a suspended driver around 2:15 a.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The ensuing chase hit speeds of up to 60 mph in a 25 mph zone and cut through residential yards before the vehicle stopped at the dead end on Helmet Street. The driver ran off and was detained a short time later, according to police.

Deputies arrested Dante Darnell Hunter, 44, of 123 Aurora Drive, for eluding, interference and driving while suspended. Bond was set at $2,900.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.