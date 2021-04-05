One arrested in early morning car chase through yards

WATERLOO – One person has been arrested following an early morning chase Monday.
A Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a Dodge Ram pickup in the area of West Donald and Cloverdale avenues for a suspended driver around 2:15 a.m.
The ensuing chase hit speeds of up to 60 mph in a 25 mph zone and cut through residential yards before the vehicle stopped at the dead end on Helmet Street. The driver ran off and was detained a short time later, according to police.
Deputies arrested Dante Darnell Hunter, 44, of 123 Aurora Drive, for eluding, interference and driving while suspended. Bond was set at $2,900.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
