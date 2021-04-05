 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One arrested in early morning car chase through yards
0 comments
breaking top story

One arrested in early morning car chase through yards

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – One person has been arrested following an early morning chase Monday.

A Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a Dodge Ram pickup in the area of West Donald and Cloverdale avenues for a suspended driver around 2:15 a.m.

Dante Darnell Hunter

Dante Darnell Hunter

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The ensuing chase hit speeds of up to 60 mph in a 25 mph zone and cut through residential yards before the vehicle stopped at the dead end on Helmet Street. The driver ran off and was detained a short time later, according to police.

Deputies arrested Dante Darnell Hunter, 44, of 123 Aurora Drive, for eluding, interference and driving while suspended. Bond was set at $2,900.

April Digital Editor's Sale
+1 
clip art squad cars
0 comments
0
2
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden didn't push for MLB All Star decision

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News