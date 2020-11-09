One arrested in downtown shooting that sent man to hospital

WATERLOO – One person has been arrested in connection with a weekend fight downtown that left a man with gunshot wounds.

Waterloo police arrested Will Earnest Young Jr., 29, of Cedar Falls, on Sunday for willful injury causing serious injury and intimidation with a weapon. As of Monday he was being held without bond at the Black Hawk County Jail.

Authorities said Young and his brother were involved in a fight with Joseph Anthony Ayala of Waterloo around 1:35 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Fourth Street.

During the struggle, Young allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot Ayala multiple times, according to court records. Ayala suffered two bullet wounds in this hip and a third in his thigh, and he retreated to Kings and Queens bar to seek help. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital where he underwent surgery.

Young allegedly fled, and officers found him at his mobile home on Ridgeway Avenue in Cedar Falls where he was detained, according to court records. Investigators seized a 9 mm pistol when they searched his home, records state.

Part of the altercation was recorded on security video, and police found three spent 9 mm shell casings in the 300 block of West Fourth.