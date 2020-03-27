You are the owner of this article.
One arrested in delivery driver robbery in Waterloo
WATERLOO – One man is in custody after allegedly trying to rob a delivery driver Thursday night.

According to police, the Domino’s pizza driver had just finished a delivery in the area of West Sixth and Randolph streets around 8:20 p.m. when the robber came up to him with his hand in his pocket as if he was armed with a handgun.

The robber told the driver to hand over all his cash or he would shoot him, and he fled when he got the money, according to police.

Patrol officers stopped a man running from the scene and arrested Trenton Travis Taylor-Chappel, 19, of 1122 W. Fifth St., for second-degree robbery.

