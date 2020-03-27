One arrested in delivery driver robbery in Waterloo

WATERLOO – One man is in custody after allegedly trying to rob a delivery driver Thursday night.

According to police, the Domino’s pizza driver had just finished a delivery in the area of West Sixth and Randolph streets around 8:20 p.m. when the robber came up to him with his hand in his pocket as if he was armed with a handgun.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The robber told the driver to hand over all his cash or he would shoot him, and he fled when he got the money, according to police.

Patrol officers stopped a man running from the scene and arrested Trenton Travis Taylor-Chappel, 19, of 1122 W. Fifth St., for second-degree robbery.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.