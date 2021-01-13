One arrested in December shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – One person has been arrested for allegedly shooting a man in the face while he was sitting in a parked vehicle in December.

On Tuesday, Waterloo police arrested Quintorey Farshawn D’Quan Kemp, 22, of 1687 Woodmayr Drive, on charges of willful injury causing serious injury and intimidation with a weapon.

Authorities allege Kemp was in a Ford Taurus that drove up next another vehicle where 44-year-old Terrel Manning and a woman were seated around 4:25 p.m. Dec. 1. Someone leaned out of the Taurus and fired several shots.

A bullet struck Manning in the jaw, and he was flown to an Iowa City hospital for treatment. Officers found six spent shell casings at the scene.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police found the Taurus in Kemp’s back yard a short time later, and investigators discovered four more casings in the windshield area.

Kemp is also awaiting trial for May 10 traffic stop where officers found a 9 mm handgun.

Courier archives also show Kemp was shot and injured while seated in a car parked behind apartments in Madison Street in November 2019. Another person in the vehicle, 19-year-old Marquavion Brown of Waterloo, died in the shooting.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.