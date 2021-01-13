 Skip to main content
One arrested in December shooting in Waterloo
One person was taken to the hospital in a shooting in the 1000 block of Logan Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – One person has been arrested for allegedly shooting a man in the face while he was sitting in a parked vehicle in December.

On Tuesday, Waterloo police arrested Quintorey Farshawn D’Quan Kemp, 22, of 1687 Woodmayr Drive, on charges of willful injury causing serious injury and intimidation with a weapon.

Authorities allege Kemp was in a Ford Taurus that drove up next another vehicle where 44-year-old Terrel Manning and a woman were seated around 4:25 p.m. Dec. 1. Someone leaned out of the Taurus and fired several shots.

Quintorey Farshawn D’Quan Kemp

A bullet struck Manning in the jaw, and he was flown to an Iowa City hospital for treatment. Officers found six spent shell casings at the scene.

Police found the Taurus in Kemp’s back yard a short time later, and investigators discovered four more casings in the windshield area.

Kemp is also awaiting trial for May 10 traffic stop where officers found a 9 mm handgun.

Victims identified in fatal weekend shooting in Waterloo

Courier archives also show Kemp was shot and injured while seated in a car parked behind apartments in Madison Street in November 2019. Another person in the vehicle, 19-year-old Marquavion Brown of Waterloo, died in the shooting.

