One arrested in connection with Waterloo meth search

WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man has been arrested in connection with meth lab items found at his home in January.
Waterloo police arrested Wayde Clark Rasmussen, 60, of 1049 Longfellow Ave., on Friday for possession of meth precursors with intent to manufacture, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine with into deliver and violation of the drug tax stamp act.
Support Local Journalism
Bond was set at $100,000.
Officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force searched Rasmussen’s home Jan. 16 and found lithium batteries, more than 100 pseudoephedrine pills, more than a gram of cocaine and more than 50 grams of meth inside a basement safe.
Photos: Missing children in Iowa
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.