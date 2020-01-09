CEDAR FALLS – A December shooting that killed a man in a Cedar Falls apartment started with an attempted marijuana robbery, according to court records.
Now police have arrested a Cedar Falls man in connection with the botched drug ripoff that killed 24-year-old Grant Thomas Saul on Dec. 4.
Keyon Christian Roby, 18, was arrested Thursday on charges of conspiracy to commit a felony. He was also arrested for interference for allegedly fleeing from Waterloo police in connection with a Monday traffic stop.
Bond for Roby was set at $185,000.
Court records identify Roby as the man who shot Saul, but he hasn’t been charged with Saul’s death.
You have free articles remaining.
Roby had been to the apartment at 112 Main St., over the Los Cabos restaurant, earlier in the day, and he allegedly returned around 9 p.m. with two others. One of the three was armed with a pistol, and they herded everyone in the apartment into the living room.
One of the intruders went to the kitchen and started pistol whipping one of the occupants. In response to the attack, Saul drew a handgun he had apparently concealed, and the armed intruder fired at least three shots, striking Saul.
The trio then fled the apartment.
Court records indicate that surveillance videos recorded images of the three exiting a vehicle before heading to the apartment, and witnesses identified Roby as the gunman.
The Courier's Top 10 Most-Read Crime Stories of 2019.
The Courier's Top 10 Most-Read Crime Stories from 2019
Here are the top 10 most-read stories about crime, cops and courts in The Courier in 2019, as measured in users to wcfcourier.com.
WATERLOO – Police investigating the death of a woman who was driving on U.S. Highway 218 early Sunday said she and her passenger were struck b…
A missing woman has been found dead in Cedar Falls.
One person has been arrested for attacking a teenage girl in Cedar Falls on Tuesday afternoon.
A Waterloo woman was killed and two other people were injured following an apparent head-on crash of two vehicles on Greenhill Road near the Cedar Falls-Waterloo border.
WATERLOO — A Friday night party bus excursion was supposed to mark the 2018 deaths of two people by gun violence.
NEW HAMPTON — Cheyanne Renae Harris sat quietly and declined to address the court Tuesday as she was sentenced to spend the rest of her life i…
A district court judge has accepted a plea agreement to impose probation for reality TV star Christopher Soules for leaving a 2017 crash that killed Kenneth Mosher of Aurora.
WATERLOO – A Waterloo police officer has been arrested following a weekend crash while off duty.
WATERLOO – An early Friday morning stabbing and a fiery crash moments later appear to be related, according to police who continue to investig…
WATERLOO — Police have arrested a man in the case of a Waterloo teen who was found dead on a sidewalk over the weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.