120419jr-cf-shooting-4

Crime scene tape blocks the entrance to Los Cabos restaurant after a shooting in an apartment above businesses in the 100 block of Main Street on Wednesday night.

 JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER

CEDAR FALLS – A December shooting that killed a man in a Cedar Falls apartment started with an attempted marijuana robbery, according to court records.

Now police have arrested a Cedar Falls man in connection with the botched drug ripoff that killed 24-year-old Grant Thomas Saul on Dec. 4.

Keyon Christian Roby

Keyon Christian Roby, 18, was arrested Thursday on charges of conspiracy to commit a felony. He was also arrested for interference for allegedly fleeing from Waterloo police in connection with a Monday traffic stop.

Bond for Roby was set at $185,000.

Court records identify Roby as the man who shot Saul, but he hasn’t been charged with Saul’s death.

Roby had been to the apartment at 112 Main St., over the Los Cabos restaurant, earlier in the day, and he allegedly returned around 9 p.m. with two others. One of the three was armed with a pistol, and they herded everyone in the apartment into the living room.

One of the intruders went to the kitchen and started pistol whipping one of the occupants. In response to the attack, Saul drew a handgun he had apparently concealed, and the armed intruder fired at least three shots, striking Saul.

The trio then fled the apartment.

Court records indicate that surveillance videos recorded images of the three exiting a vehicle before heading to the apartment, and witnesses identified Roby as the gunman.

