One arrested in Christmas Eve burglary

WATERLOO – 'Twas the night before Christmas and all down Sycamore Street, not a creature was stirring except for a thief.

Waterloo police arrested a man after he was caught breaking into a business on Christmas Eve.

Aaron Eugene Spears, 44, of 240 Leonard Ave., Evansdale, was arrested for third-degree burglary Saturday. Bond was set at $1,000.

Residents called 911 around 7:30 p.m. Saturday after noticing someone park near Kries Electric Supply Co., 118 Sycamore St, and walk around to the back of the building.

The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow, gave a lustre of midday to fresh footprints below.

Officers followed the footprints to a rear garage door that had been forced open.

Police surrounded the business and told the person inside to come out. After a short time, Spears exited the building and was detained, according to court records.

Officers found boxes filled with items near the door and more items along the path to his vehicle.

