One arrested in Christmas burglary at tobacco shop

CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a store where he used to work on Christmas.

Police arrested Jordan Robert Messerer-Mettlin, 25, of 7706 Jade Road, on Thursday on one count of third-degree burglary. Bond was set at $5,000.

Authorities allege Messerer-Mettlin and another person broke in to Green Leaf Tobacco, 5901 University Ave., around 9:40 p.m. on Dec. 25 by using a key and turning off the alarm. They then began taking tobacco products and other items.

The store’s manager was alerted to the burglary and watched it live through a security camera. He notified police, but the suspects had fled before officers arrived.

The manager recognized Messerer-Mettlin as a former employee at the shop, and investigators were able to identify him on the video from his hairstyle and a cast on his right arm that he also had while working at the store earlier, according to court records.

