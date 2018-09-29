CEDAR FALLS – A Waterloo man has been arrested in connection with a theft at a Cedar Falls clothing store in April where an employee was sprayed with pepper spray.
Miquinn Djuan Stokes, 26, of 2215 Sager Ave., was arrested Friday for third-degree robbery. He was also arrested or second-degree theft and third-degree theft in unrelated cases.
According to police, Stokes and five women entered The Buckle at College Square Mall on April 17, and the group began grabbing clothes and attempted to leave with $2,301 worth of merchandise without paying.
When a female employee confronted one of the women, another woman sprayed the worker with something similar to pepper spray, and the suspects fled, according to police.
Investigators identified Stokes through a surveillance video, according to court records.
No other arrests have been made in connection with The Buckle incident, and the investigation is continuing.
Stokes was also arrested for allegedly stealing items from Victoria’s Secret at College Square twice in August. He allegedly took $1,805 worth of clothing from the store on Aug. 2, and Waterloo police recovered some of the items after finding the getaway car. Then on Aug. 28, Stokes and three women walked through the store and took $527 worth of items, according to court records.
