Waterloo man arrested in 2 botched robbery attempts on same night

CEDAR FALLS --- A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to rob a Cedar Falls restaurant last week --- one of at least two botched holdups on the same night.

Police allege the suspect entered Taco Bell, 6023 University Ave., around 10:50 p.m. Saturday. His face was covered with two surgical masks --- one over his mouth and the other on his forehead --- and he told the employee to open the safe several times and then placed his hand in his pocket, giving the appearance of being armed, according to court records.

The employee didn’t give him any money, and he eventually left the business, police said.

Investigators recovered video of a blue Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck in the area and traced the vehicle to 21-year-old Kalani Maurice Moore.

Officers searched Moore’s home at 232 Sherman Ave., Waterloo, and found surgical masks and clothing matching that from the robbery scene, according to court records. They also seized a Glock Model 17 pistol.

Moore was arrested for second-degree robbery. He was later released pending trial.