One arrested in Cedar Falls home burglary

CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into an apartment last week.
Thomas John O’Mara Jr., 20, of 604 20th St., was arrested Thursday for second-degree burglary. Bond was set at $10,000.
Residents at 720 Main St. told police they were sleeping around 4:30 a.m. Sept. 26 when a man entered their apartment saying he was looking for someone named Seth to fight. The man left but returned a short time later.
The residents hid in a room and emerged after the intruder left. They discovered two backpacks and a Bluetooth speaker were missing.