One arrested in Cedar Falls High attack

CEDAR FALLS – A Waterloo teen has been arrested for allegedly attacking a student in the Cedar Falls High School parking lot in November.

Jaqualiss Marsharn Montgomery, 18, of 315 Newell St., was arrested Nov. 24 for one count of first-degree burglary. Bond was set at $25,000.

According to police reports, the victim -- an 18-year-old student -- was sitting in his vehicle in the school parking lot at about 9:25 a.m. on Nov. 8 when Montgomery ran up to the vehicle, climbed in and threw a punch, saying “this is for hitting my car.”

When the victim exited his vehicle, he was assaulted by two others, and Montgomery started going through the vehicle, court records state.

The victim told police his head was stomped on in the attack, and a doctor treated him for a concussion and several abrasions, records state.

Police said the two knew each other and had been involved in an earlier altercation, but the details weren't available.

Montgomery, who is not a Cedar Falls High student, is also awaiting trial for an Oct. 25 incident where he allegedly struggled with Waterloo police during a traffic stop on Sullivan Avenue, and an officer received a laceration on his head that required staples.

