One arrested in Cedar Falls gun accident

CEDAR FALLS — A Waterloo man has been arrested for a gun accident that damaged a neighboring home in Cedar Falls earlier this month.

David Jearld Samuel Chiles, 33, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for misdemeanor reckless use of a firearm. He was released pending trial.

Authorities allege Chiles was showing a friend a 9 mm Taurus handgun at a mobile home at lot 22 at 2508 Union Road around 11:20 p.m. Dec. 8 when the gun fired.

The bullet went through the living room wall and broke through a neighboring mobile home’s living room window and lodged in the couch.

No injuries were reported.

The neighbor later noticed the damage, and police tracked the bullet holes back to lot 22, according to court records.

