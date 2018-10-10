CEDAR FALLS – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to torch a Cedar Falls garage in September.
Skyler Allen Felton Garbes, 27, of 867 Maxwell St., was arrested Tuesday for first-degree burglary and first-degree arson. He was later released from jail pending trial.
Cedar Falls police said Garbes entered a detached garage at 2519 Garden Ave. through a window around 11:55 p.m. on Sept. 20 and attempted to light items stored inside. Police said the garage was close to the house and neighboring homes.
"He was later released from jail pending trial" Why? Has no one any concern the safety of society?
