CEDAR FALLS – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to torch a Cedar Falls garage in September.

Skyler Allen Felton Garbes, 27, of 867 Maxwell St., was arrested Tuesday for first-degree burglary and first-degree arson. He was later released from jail pending trial.

Cedar Falls police said Garbes entered a detached garage at 2519 Garden Ave. through a window around 11:55 p.m. on Sept. 20 and attempted to light items stored inside. Police said the garage was close to the house and neighboring homes.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

