One arrested in Cedar Falls church garage burglary

CEDAR FALLS – One person has been arrested for allegedly breaking into the garage of a Cedar Falls church in April.

Cedar Falls police arrested Melvin Donell Manning, 38, of 814 South St., Waterloo, on Wednesday on a charge of third-degree burglary.

According to police, someone broke into the Community of Christ Church garage at 4616 Cedar Heights Drive on in early April while the church was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. A power washer, fire pit and yard tiller were taken, and investigators found three cigarette butts at the scene.

DNA from the butts was consistent with Manning, according to court records.

The investigation into the church burglary continues, according to police.

Court records show Manning had been at large since September 2018 when he disappeared while on probation for a theft charge.

