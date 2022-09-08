One arrested in Cedar Falls chase

CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls man has been arrested after leading police on a chase Wednesday night.

Shawn Alexander Brewster, 25, of 1928 College St., was arrested for eluding, driving while suspended and reckless driving.

A Cedar Falls patrol officer attempted to stop Brewster’s Hyundai Tuscon for speeding in the area of University Avenue and Rownd Street around 11:20 p.m.

The Hyundai didn’t pull over, and the chase wound through Royal Drive, Seerley Boulevard, Main Street, Olive Street and College Street, running stoplights and stop signs and passing other motorists at speeds of up to 70 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to police.

Brewster eventually pulled over near his apartment, and he told police he didn’t stop because he had a suspended license, according to court records.

Phelps Melody Park & Phelps Youth Pavilion