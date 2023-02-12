CEDAR FALLS — A Waterloo man has been arrested after leading Cedar Falls police on a chase early Sunday.

Jalen Latrell Jones, 22, was arrested for eluding, first-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was also cited for speeding, reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

According to police, a patrol officer attempted to stop a Lincoln MKS driving through the Main Street Parkade shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.

The vehicle fled down Lincoln Street, and the chase continued until the area of Lincoln Street and Leversee Road. Jones was taken into custody without incident.

