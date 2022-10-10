One arrested in apartment building fire

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire at an apartment building where he was being evicted.

Police arrested Timothy Aaron Williams, 40, on charges of second-degree arson, fourth-degree theft and possession of meth. He is also being held on a probation violation.

Court records show the landlord filed a notice on Sept. 20 to have Williams removed from 828 W. Fourth St. for failing to pay rent.

On Friday, other residents in the building called 911 after hearing alarms sounding and noticing smoke around 12:40 p.m. Firefighters found smoke coming from a back window. Investigators found five live bullets stuffed inside the window sill area.

Williams was in the area loading up his possessions, and he was carrying a butane lighter, records state.

During an interview he told authorities he started the fire while trying to kill a scorpion and then tried to extinguish the fire with a wet towel and a light bulb, according to court records.

Williams is also charged with attempting to take surveillance cameras from the apartment building, according to police reports.