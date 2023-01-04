 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One arrested for weapons charges in Saturday shooting outside strip club

Flirts

Flirts Gentlemen's Club at 319 Jefferson St. in Waterloo

 Kristin Guess

WATERLOO — Bond had been set at $100,000 for a man who was arrested on weapons charges in connection with a shooting outside a Waterloo strip club that sent two people to the hospital.

Officers with the Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team arrested Oshea Taelly Wright, 26, on Tuesday on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Oshea Taelly Wright

Wright

Police said Durius Davis, 31, and Jameel Lanier, 21, both of Waterloo, suffered non-life-threatening injuries around 12:10 a.m. Saturday when a large fight outside Flirts Gentlemen’s Club on Jefferson Street erupted in gunfire. Police found spent shell casings in the area.

According to court records, investigators retrieved surveillance video showing Wright exit the club and become involved in a fight with several other people in the middle of the street as he walked back toward a Lincoln MKX.

At some point during the fight, Wright went to the Lincoln and apparently retrieved a firearm. The video then shows Wright extend his arm and start shooting, the camera picking up the muzzle flashes, according to court records.

Officers found spent 9 mm shell casings in the area where Wright had been standing.

Authorities allege Wright is prohibited from handling firearms because of a prior felony drug conviction from a 2019 incident in which he was found with marijuana, scales and a loaded handgun.

Meanwhile, court records show one of the men injured in the shooting -- Davis -- was out on bail and awaiting trial for a large fight inside Flirts on Oct. 1.

In that case, video shows Davis throwing punches and kicks during the melee, and one of the victims was treated for possible internal head injuries.

Davis and others were arrested on rioting charges in the October incident. Prosecutors have since added charges of willful injury causing bodily injury.

